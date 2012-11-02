UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 1 Bajaj Auto Ltd's two-wheeled vehicle sales in October: Oct 2012 Oct 2011 pct chg TOTAL SALES 411,502 395,274 4.1 MOTORCYCLE SALES 361,186 351,083 2.9 EXPORTS 126,091 131,948 -4.4 NOTE: Bajaj Auto is India's No.2 motorcycle maker and the top producer of motorised three-wheeled rickshaws. (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources