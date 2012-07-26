July 26 Baja Mining Corp, which is
grappling with cost overruns at its flagship Boleo project in
Mexico, said it secured an interim funding of $90 million,
giving the project a new lifeline.
Baja said the Korean consortium, which owns 30 percent of
the copper-cobalt-zinc project, has committed to contribute the
amount by Aug. 30 in the first stage of financing.
Baja said its stake in the project will come down to 49
percent from 70 percent when the consortium pays half of the
amount committed.
If the entire $90 million is not paid by Aug. 30, the
consortium's interest will revert to 30 percent, Baja said.
Baja had said it will not be able to fund the project beyond
Aug. 1.
The second stage of financing has not yet been committed,
but the consortium may choose to contribute additional funds to
help complete the project, the company said.
Spending at Boleo is expected to be $246 million more than
the $1.14 billion estimated in 2010.
Baja raised going concern doubts in May and hired BMO
Capital Markets to help it find possible sources of funding for
the project.
Baja shares closed at 8.5 Canadian cents on Wednesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by
Don Sebastian)