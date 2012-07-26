July 26 Baja Mining Corp, which is grappling with cost overruns at its flagship Boleo project in Mexico, said it secured an interim funding of $90 million, giving the project a new lifeline.

Baja said the Korean consortium, which owns 30 percent of the copper-cobalt-zinc project, has committed to contribute the amount by Aug. 30 in the first stage of financing.

Baja said its stake in the project will come down to 49 percent from 70 percent when the consortium pays half of the amount committed.

If the entire $90 million is not paid by Aug. 30, the consortium's interest will revert to 30 percent, Baja said.

Baja had said it will not be able to fund the project beyond Aug. 1.

The second stage of financing has not yet been committed, but the consortium may choose to contribute additional funds to help complete the project, the company said.

Spending at Boleo is expected to be $246 million more than the $1.14 billion estimated in 2010.

Baja raised going concern doubts in May and hired BMO Capital Markets to help it find possible sources of funding for the project.

Baja shares closed at 8.5 Canadian cents on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)