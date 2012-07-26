* Says Korean consortium has committed to contribute amount
by Aug. 30
* Says stake to fall to 49 pct when consortium pays half the
amount
* Says second stage of financing not yet committed
* Shares rise as much as 12 pct
July 26 Baja Mining Corp, which is
grappling with cost overruns at its flagship Boleo project in
Mexico, said it secured an interim funding of $90 million,
giving the project a new lifeline.
The Canadian miner, which owns 70 percent of the
copper-cobalt-zinc project, said the Korean consortium that owns
the remaining 30 percent has committed to contribute the amount
by Aug. 30 in the first stage of financing.
Shares of Baja, which has a market value of about C$31
million, rose 12 percent to 9.5 Canadian cents on Thursday on
the Toronto Stock Exchange. They have fallen 85 percent since
the company first disclosed the cost overruns in late April.
Spending at Boleo is expected to be $246 million more than
the $1.14 billion estimated in 2010. Baja had said it will not
be able to fund the project beyond Aug. 1.
The funding, which is likely to help complete construction
of the project, however raises concerns about shareholder value
as it reduces Baja's stake in the project.
Baja said its interest in the project will fall to 49
percent from 70 percent when the consortium pays half of the
amount committed and could be further reduced to 10 percent if
the consortium injects more funds.
"The Koreans are going to come and try to save the project
but they are going to take a pound of flesh to do it," said
analyst Stefan Ioannou of Haywood Securities.
The second stage of financing has not yet been committed,
but the consortium may choose to contribute additional funds to
help complete the project, the company said.
Haywood's Ioannou, who sees the funding as a last resort for
Baja, said the Korean consortium could likely inject another
$150 million to $200 million.
Baja said if the consortium does not contribute the entire
$90 million in the first stage of financing or chooses not to
proceed with the second stage of funding, i t would have to shut
down the operations.
OTHER OPTIONS
Baja raised going concern doubts in May and hired BMO
Capital Markets to help it find possible sources of funding for
the project.
Mount Kellett Capital Management LP, which holds about 20
percent stake in Baja and is its largest shareholder, said
earlier this month it would not provide debt or equity financing
for the project.
It had, however, said it would consider providing permanent
financing for the company and the project if Baja was willing to
tie up with a strategic investor that has experience in managing
such projects.
Mount Kellett spokesman Dan Gagnier declined to comment on
Thursday's news.
Privately held Dreyfus, Baja's second-largest shareholder,
in June sought an independent investigation into the cost
overruns at the Boleo project.
"You are looking at a resource company with no exploration
assets and a very minority interest in a likely producing
project. So it is quite a different looking company than how it
looked, say, six months ago," Ioannou said.
(Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by
Don Sebastian, Supriya Kurane)