Aug 7 Toronto-listed Baja Mining Corp
said it signed another standstill agreement with lenders to its
70-percent-owned Boleo copper-cobalt-zinc project in Mexico
after its Korean partners agreed in July to inject $90 million
into the development.
The standstill agreement, which expires on Sept. 15,
replaces a previous agreement that expired on Aug. 1.
Under the financing agreement, the Korean consortium, which
owns 30 percent of Boleo, agreed to inject $11.2 million into
the project immediately and is required to pay an additional $18
million by Aug. 9 and another $60.8 million by Aug. 20.
Baja, whose largest shareholder is Mount Kellett Capital
Management LP, said under the standstill arrangement the lenders
will temporarily refrain from exercising rights related to
certain default provisions.
The new agreement includes an option to extend the
standstill if required, Baja said.
Shares of Baja, which has a market value of about C$30
million, were down 1.5 Canadian cents at 7.5 Canadian cents on
the Toronto Stock Exchange.
