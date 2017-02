May 14 Canadian miner Baja Mining Corp said John Greenslade resigned as the chief executive and named board member Tom Ogryzlo as interim CEO.

Mount Kellett Capital Management LP, the company's largest shareholder, had demanded the resignation of Greenslade.

The company said it has started looking for a new CEO. (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)