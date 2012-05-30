May 30 Baja Mining Corp, which raised
going concern doubts earlier this month, will cut 40 percent
jobs at its headquarters in Vancouver as it does not expect
additional funding for its copper-cobalt-zinc project in Mexico
by mid-June.
The Canadian miner withdrew all its previous forecasts and
said the reduction in the number of staff and consultants will
be effective May 25. The company did not specify the number of
jobs that will be eliminated.
Baja had warned on May 7 its Boleo project will not be able
to proceed beyond mid-June without a cash injection.
Spending at the Boleo project, which is 70 percent owned by
Baja and rest by a Korean Consortium, is expected to be $246
million more than the $1.14 billion estimated in 2010, the
company had said in April.
Baja said it may also suspend the construction of the cobalt
and zinc circuits in Boleo and is in discussions with the
project lenders and the Korean Consortium.
(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj
Eluvangal)