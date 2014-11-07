Nov 7 Bakalland SA :

* To raise capital by 714,286 zlotys via series D shares issue of 0.1 zloty nominal value and 2.8 zlotys issue price per share

* The aforementioned shares will be acquired by Innova Phoenix S.à r.l. Sp. z o.o. via private subscription