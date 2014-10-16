Oct 16 Bakalland SA :

* Said on Wednesday First Solter Capital Limited (previously EMP Investments Limited) raised its stake in the company to 44.59 pct ( 8,753,155 shares) from 32.34 pct stake (6,348,460 shares)

* Said First Solter Capital Limited acquired the company's shares as result of the takeover bid announced on Aug. 11 for acquisition of all remaining shares of Bakalland by the company's shareholders Source text for Eikon:

