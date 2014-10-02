Oct 2 Bakalland SA :

* Says EGM approves takeover of Innova Phoenix Sp. z o.o.

* Says pays for acquisition via issuance of 16,071,428 series B shares to Innova Phoenix S.A.R.L., parent of Innova Phoenix Sp. z o.o.

* Says newly-issued series B shares will have nominal value of 0.1 zloty per share Source text for Eikon:

