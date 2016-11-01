(Repeats Oct. 31 story for wider distribution.)
By Jessica Resnick-Ault
NEW YORK Oct 31 General Electric Co's
deal with Baker Hughes Inc to create the world's No. 2
oilfield services business is the clearest signal yet that
consolidation is picking up in the energy sector as companies
face long-term lower oil prices.
GE said on Monday it would merge its oil and gas business
with Baker Hughes, creating a company with $32 billion in annual
revenue and leapfrogging Halliburton Co to be second
globally behind Schlumberger AG.
"The transaction assumes a slow recovery (in oil prices),
really $45 to $60 per barrel through 2019, and this seems
reasonable," GE Chief Executive Jeff Immelt said on a call with
investors and analysts on Monday.
Since crude oil prices plunged in 2014 in the face of
oversupply, deals have been fitful, with large players such as
Schlumberger and Technip buying smaller rivals.
But size of the GE-Baker Hughes tie-up and its timing amid a
recent spate of deals have led advisers and industry analysts to
think companies have readjusted to lower oil prices in their
strategies and the tide is turning. U.S. producers have also
found ways to sustain output even at lower prices.
"Industry protagonists are much more cautious about the
slope and length of runway for the industry recovery going
forward, so you've seen a series of combinations which have
sought scale," said William Herbert, head of global energy
research at Simmons & Co International, a unit of Piper Jaffray.
Halliburton, which tried to buy Baker Hughes over a year ago
but was blocked by regulators, has embarked on steep cost cuts
as it expects price pressures to continue. It said earlier this
month that oil prices would have to stabilize above current
levels of $50 per barrel for producers to make any meaningful
boost to oilfield plans.
BACKLOG OF POSSIBLE DEALS
Halliburton is unlikely to try another big acquisition
despite being relegated to third place by Monday's deal, people
familiar with the company said. It lacks vertical integration in
subsea drilling but otherwise has the global scale needed to
compete, industry analysts said.
Doug Getten, a Houston-based partner in the corporate
practice at law firm Paul Hastings, said the recent flurry of
deals shows parties are able to reach consensus on the outlook
for prices.
"Part of this consensus on pricing is not everybody sitting
around the table smoking cigars saying oil is going back to $80,
$90, $100," said Getten.
Companies striking deals recently have included pipeline
operators American Midstream Partners, which announced
plans to buy JP Energy Partners last week,
and refiners like HollyFrontier Corp, which agreed to
buy a Suncor Inc division on Monday. In the
exploration and production segment, buyers have been targeting
companies with premium acreage in the Delaware and Permian
basins in Texas.
"There is a material backlog of transactions that people
have been looking to do on the M&A side, and it seems like we
are primed to see a return to normalcy in the energy M&A
transactions," Getten said.
In addition, the solidification of the three global giants
in oilfield services poses a question of how smaller companies
will compete.
Weatherford, for example, long a speculated takeover
target, will be a distant No. 4 to Baker Hughes, Halliburton and
Schlumberger.
The drag on deal-making could come from the banks that help
finance and advise on transactions, however.
"The time is right for firms to consider mergers and
acquisitions. The banks may be more conservative until there's
more long-term visibility of where the commodity prices go,"
said David Otte, a special adviser to Spears and Associates, a
Dallas-based consultancy.
