July 10 Halliburton Co and Baker Hughes Inc said they have agreed with the U.S. Department of Justice to extend the date of the department's review of Halliburton's acquisition of Baker Hughes.

The review date has been extended to the later of Nov. 25 or 90 days after the companies have achieved "substantial compliance" with the department's second request, the companies said on Friday.

The $35 billion deal, which was expected to close in the second half, is now expected to close by Dec. 1, they said. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)