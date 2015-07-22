(Recasts with Reuters sourcing; adds details on antitrust
July 22 Oilfield services provider Halliburton
Co's acquisition of smaller rival Baker Hughes Inc
faces concerns from U.S. antitrust enforcers who believe
the $35 billion merger will lead to higher prices and less
innovation, according to a source close to the probe.
A second source, who is also close to the probe, said the
investigation into the proposed tie-up of the No. 2 and No. 3
oilfield services companies was far from complete and could well
end with targeted divestitures to resolve the Justice
Department's concerns.
The combined company would overtake Schlumberger NV
as the No. 1 oilfield services provider.
The Justice Department concern was first reported by
Bloomberg. (bloom.bg/1HRYqUb) Share prices of both
companies dropped on the report.
Halliburton spokeswoman Susie McMichael said in an email to
Reuters that the company was fully committed to its target of
closing the acquisition in late 2015. Baker Hughes declined to
comment.
Halliburton has said it was willing to sell three drilling
businesses to satisfy anticipated Justice Department concerns.
Halliburton said on Monday that it was "pleased with the prices
and level of interest" it had received. The second source called
the potential purchasers "impressive."
The Justice Department concern focused on two areas,
according to the first source. One is that the drilling
technology businesses would go to small companies that could not
effectively compete with the two leaders. The other is that the
leaders would have less incentive to innovate.
Halliburton and Baker Hughes have overlapping businesses in
the United States, Asia and Europe, and the deal is being
scrutinized by regulators in several countries.
The second source, who believes regulators will ultimately
approve the deal, said the companies knew going into the
antitrust probe that divestitures would be needed, and that
these were under discussion.
The Justice Department has not said if it was satisfied,
said the source, who noted that the agency was far from ready to
make a final decision.
The source also said it would be unusual for the department
to sue because of an expected loss in innovation.
Halliburton has said it was confident of achieving cost
synergies of nearly $2 billion from the Baker Hughes deal.
Shares of Baker Hughes closed down 3.9 percent at $58.28
while Halliburton finished down 0.8 percent at $41.54.
