Sept 28 Oil services provider Halliburton Co
and Baker Hughes Inc will sell additional
businesses in connection with Halliburton's pending acquisition
of its smaller rival, the companies said in a joint statement.
Halliburton will divest its expandable liner hangers
business, while Baker Hughes will divest its sand control
business, its offshore cementing businesses and its core
completions business, the companies said.
Halliburton and Baker Hughes have overlapping businesses in
the United States, Asia and Europe, and the deal is being
scrutinized by regulators in several countries.
