BRIEF-Loews agrees to buy Consolidated Container Co for about $1.2 bln
* Loews Corporation agrees to acquire Consolidated Container Company
WASHINGTON, April 6 The U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday that it filed a lawsuit aimed at stopping Halliburton from merging with Baker Hughes, a deal that would combine the No. 2 and No. 3 oil services companies.
Halliburton has hired two antitrust litigators, Richard Parker of O'Melveny & Myers LLP and Stephen Weissman of Baker Botts LLP, to handle the case, according to sources close to the deal.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Loews Corporation agrees to acquire Consolidated Container Company
April 11 Loews Corp, a hotel, energy and financial services conglomerate, said on Tuesday it would buy plastic packaging manufacturer Consolidated Container Co from Bain Capital Private Equity for about $1.2 billion.