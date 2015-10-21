Oct 21 Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes
Inc said it expects less drilling in the current quarter
due to reduced customer spending but said it was seeing
"stronger interest" in services that help increase oil and gas
production.
Baker Hughes, which is being acquired by larger rival
Halliburton Inc, reported a net loss attributable to the
company of $159 million, or 36 cents per share, in the third
quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $375 million,
or 86 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 39.4 percent to $3.79 billion.
(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)