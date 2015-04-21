April 21 Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes
Inc, which is in the process of being acquired by
Halliburton Co for $35 billion, posted a quarterly loss
compared with a year-earlier profit as it recorded a $772
million charge related to restructuring and other items.
Baker Hughes said it would cut 10,500 jobs, or 17 percent of
its global workforce, up from 7,000 it said it would cut
earlier. The company also said it had closed and consolidated
about 140 facilities worldwide, besides idling and writing off
excess assets and inventory.
The company reported a net loss attributable it of $589
million, or $1.35 per share, in the first quarter ended March
31, compared with a profit of $328 million, or 74 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 19.8 pct to $4.59 billion.
(Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by
Simon Jennings)