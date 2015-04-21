(Adds outlook, details, background, shares)
April 21 Baker Hughes Inc, which is
being bought by Halliburton Co for $35 billion, said it
expects "unfavorable market conditions" to persist in the second
quarter as drillers turn off more rigs, intensifying a glut in
oilfield services.
The comments echoed larger rival Halliburton's warning on
Monday of pricing pressure hurting oilfield services in North
America and challenges in international operations.
The rig count in North America, a region that accounts for
44 percent of Baker Hughes' revenue, has halved to 1,000 so far
this year.
The dramatic fall follows a 45 percent drop in global oil
prices since June. Oil producers have responded
by quickly scaling back spending, which in turn has weighed on
demand for Baker Hughes' services.
In response, the company is cutting 10,500 jobs or 17
percent of its global workforce.
Baker Hughes also said it had closed and consolidated about
140 facilities worldwide, besides idling and writing off excess
assets and inventory.
Halliburton said on Monday that it had laid off about 9,000
workers, or more than 10 percent of its global headcount, in the
past two quarters, while industry leader Schlumberger Ltd
said last week that it was shedding about 15 percent of
its workforce, or 20,000 jobs.
Baker Hughes, which publishes a closely watched rig count,
said it expected the rig count in North America to drop 30
percent in the second quarter on a sequential basis, and by as
much as 15 percent across Europe and Africa.
The company swung to a quarterly loss in the first quarter
ended March 31 as it recorded a $772 million charge related to
restructuring and other items.
Net loss attributable to Baker Hughes was $589 million, or
$1.35 per share, compared with a profit of $328 million, or 74
cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell nearly 20 percent to $4.59 billion.
Up to Monday's close, Houston-based Baker Hughes' shares had
fallen 6.4 percent since June last year. The stock fell
marginally in light premarket trading.
(Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by
Simon Jennings)