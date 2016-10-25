Oct 25 Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes
Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss due to impairment
charges.
Net loss attributable to Baker Hughes widened to $429
million, or $1 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30
from $159 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company said it recorded after-tax charges of $365
million related to asset impairments, restructuring, litigation
settlements and goodwill impairment.
Revenue fell 37.8 percent to $2.35 billion.
In May, Baker Hughes and Halliburton Co scrapped
their long-stalled deal - valued at about $35 billion when it
was announced in 2014 - due to opposition from U.S. and European
antitrust regulators.
