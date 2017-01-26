UPDATE 1-Iran sees gas deal with Total within weeks - minister
DUBAI, June 17 Iran expects to sign a long-delayed gas deal with French oil major Total in the next few weeks, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Saturday.
Jan 26 Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes Inc, which is being acquired by General Electrical Co , said its fourth-quarter loss was smaller than a year ago, when it booked a $1.25 billion impairment charge.
Net loss attributable to Baker Hughes was $417 million, or 98 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $1.03 billion, or $2.35 per share, a year earlier.
The latest quarter includes after-tax charges of $291 million.
Baker Hughes' revenue fell about 29 percent to $2.41 billion.
The merger between GE's oil and gas business and Baker Hughes will make the new company the No. 2 oilfield services provider, vaulting it ahead of Halliburton Co but still trailing Schlumberger NV. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
DUBAI, June 17 State-owned Qatargas said on Saturday it had signed an agreement with Shell for the delivery of up to 1.1 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year for five years.