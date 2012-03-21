COLUMN-Can commodity producers resist the temptations of the up cycle?: Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Feb 23 Anytime you hear the mantra "this time it will be different," it's probably best to assume the same old cycle will repeat itself.
March 21 Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes said operating profit before tax for the first quarter is expected to be sequentially lower as it is seeing decreased utilization for its fleet, weaker pricing and higher costs.
The company forecast first-quarter North America operating profit before tax margin at 13.2 percent to 14.2 percent, compared with 18.7 percent in the fourth quarter.
Baker Hughes expects operating profit before tax margin for international operations at 12.2 percent to 13.2 percent, from 15.6 percent in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila) ((vaishnavi.bala@thomsonreuters.com within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800 Reuters Messaging:vaishnavi.bala.reuters.com@reuters.net)
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Feb 23 Anytime you hear the mantra "this time it will be different," it's probably best to assume the same old cycle will repeat itself.
SINGAPORE, Feb 23 Two hundred firefighters battled a blaze at a Singapore waste management plant which triggered a series of explosions and sent a plume of black smoke into the early morning sky.
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 22 All but a few dozen of the last holdouts from a months-long mass protest against a proposed oil pipeline in North Dakota peacefully vacated their riverside camp as an eviction deadline passed on Wednesday.