March 21 Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes said operating profit before tax for the first quarter is expected to be sequentially lower as it is seeing decreased utilization for its fleet, weaker pricing and higher costs.

The company forecast first-quarter North America operating profit before tax margin at 13.2 percent to 14.2 percent, compared with 18.7 percent in the fourth quarter.

Baker Hughes expects operating profit before tax margin for international operations at 12.2 percent to 13.2 percent, from 15.6 percent in the fourth quarter.