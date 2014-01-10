(Corrects period in headline to Q4 from Q1)
Jan 10 Jan 10 Baker Hughes Inc
:
* Provides operational update for the fourth quarter of 2013,
repurchases $350
million in the company's common stock
* Following the disruption to its business in Iraq during the
fourth quarter,
Baker Hughes resumed operations by the end of December
* Says repurchased approximately 6.3 million shares of common
stock, totaling
$350 million
* Pretax and after-tax profit impact from disruption in Iraq
during the fourth
quarter is approximately $80 million, or $0.18 per share
* In the U.S. and the North Sea, activity declined primarily
due to weather
delays late in the quarter
* Adjusted earnings per share are estimated to be between $0.60
and $0.62 per
share for the quarter
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
