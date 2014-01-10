* Estimates fourth-quarter EPS of $0.60-$0.62 vs analysts'
est. $0.82
* Says Iraq suspension hurt profit by $0.18/share
* Says operating margin hit by weather-related delays in US,
North Sea
* Shares down 1.6 percent in premarket trade
Jan 10 Baker Hughes Inc, the world's
third-largest oilfield services company, estimated
fourth-quarter profit well below Wall Street expectations,
largely due to the suspension of its operations in Iraq
following a protest.
Baker Hughes shares fell 1.6 percent to $51.00 in trading
before the bell.
Baker Hughes halted operations in Iraq in November and
issued force majeure notices to customers after a protest at a
facility near the southern town of Basra.
Offices at larger rival Schlumberger Ltd's drilling
site in the Basra region were wrecked in November by angry
Shi'ite Muslim workers and tribesmen, who accused a foreign
security adviser of insulting their religion.
Houston-based Baker Hughes said on Friday its operating
profit margins were also hit in the quarter as weather-related
delays led to lower activity in the United States and North Sea.
The company is scaling up its global operations after weak
natural gas prices weighed on demand for pressure pumping
services in North America last year.
Baker Hughes estimated adjusted earnings per share to be
between 60 cents and 62 cents per share for the quarter ended
Dec. 31. The company said the disruption cost it about $80
million, or 18 cents per share.
Analysts on average expect the company to earn 82 cents in
the fourth quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Baker Hughes will announce its fourth-quarter results on
Jan. 21.