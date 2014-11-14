Nov 14 The proposed merger of oilfield service
companies Halliburton Co and Baker Hughes Inc
would create a serious challenger to Schlumberger NV in
international markets and cement the two companies' dominance in
North America.
And that is the problem, according to some analysts.
"The proposed merger would be dominant in North America,
which could spur protracted (antitrust) scrutiny; and likely
elicit howls of protest from customers everywhere, potentially
requiring concessions to more than one national anti-trust
authority," analysts at FBR Capital Markets wrote in a note.
Baker Hughes disclosed after the market closed on Thursday
that it was in preliminary merger talks with its Houston
neighbor.
But muted market reaction on Friday highlighted the
likelihood that any deal would face an uphill regulatory battle.
Baker Hughes' shares were up 0.2 percent in early afternoon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange while Halliburton's were
up 1.4 percent. Schlumberger's stock was up 0.4 percent.
A combined Halliburton-Baker Hughes would have combined
revenue of about $52 billion, based on 2013 results,
outstripping Schlumberger's 2013 revenue of $45.3 billion.
The merged company's business in North America would also be
about double that of Schlumberger, which gets more than
two-thirds of its revenue from international operations.
Still, the merged entity's market value of about $70 billion
would be far less than Schlumberger's $120 billion.
Baker Hughes, whose shares were trading at $58.38 at midday,
should be able to command a 25 percent premium to its Wednesday
close of $50.98 for an enterprise value of $25.46 billion,
Evercore ISI analyst James West said in a note.
The proposed deal would give Halliburton, the No. 2 oilfield
services provider, the leading market share in oilfield services
such as directional drilling, coiled tubing and drill-bits,
unseating Schlumberger in all three markets, said West.
A deal would not be all bad news for Schlumberger, however.
Analysts said that that by reducing the number of big players in
in the industry to two from three, pricing could stabilize.
"Schlumberger, Halliburton and Baker Hughes have been in a
knife fight the past few years for international and offshore
tenders," Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co analysts said.
"A combined company could help introduce more discipline to
these bid processes and ultimately improve returns/profits for
the industry."
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Ted
Kerr)