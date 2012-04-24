April 24 Baker Hughes Inc, the world's third-largest oilfield services company, reported a slight dip in profit for a quarter when it had warned of major business disruptions resulting from decade-low natural gas prices.

First-quarter net profit fell to $379 million, or 86 cents a share, from $381 million, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 18 percent to $5.36 billion. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore and Braden Reddall)