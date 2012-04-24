Powerful Angolan VP charged with corruption in Portugal
LISBON, Feb 16 Angolan Vice President Manuel Vicente had been charged in Portugal with corruption and money laundering, the Prosecutor General's office in Lisbon said on Thursday.
April 24 Baker Hughes Inc, the world's third-largest oilfield services company, reported a slight dip in profit for a quarter when it had warned of major business disruptions resulting from decade-low natural gas prices.
First-quarter net profit fell to $379 million, or 86 cents a share, from $381 million, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 18 percent to $5.36 billion. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore and Braden Reddall)
LISBON, Feb 16 Angolan Vice President Manuel Vicente had been charged in Portugal with corruption and money laundering, the Prosecutor General's office in Lisbon said on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 16 Britain's top share index retreated from a one-month high on Thursday, weighed down by a fall among oil firms and those trading ex-dividend, while mid-cap engineer Cobham slumped after results.
* Wall Street pulls back as banks lag (Updates with U.S. market open; changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON)