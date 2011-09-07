* Smaller China oil players best chance for oil svc firms

* Generally, sees potential for int'l price rises in 2012

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 7 Baker Hughes Inc (BHI.N), the world No. 3 in oilfield services, sees the emergence of smaller Chinese oil and gas producers as an opportunity for the company and its rivals to win more business there.

Chief Executive Chad Deaton said he had visited China three times in the past three or four months, with many companies looking at the potential development of the country's substantial oil and gas resources in shale rock.

Emerging oil and gas producers represented the best chance for the big three oilfield services players, which also include Schlumberger Ltd (SLB.N) and Halliburton Co (HAL.N), to expand their operations in China, he said.

Generally, Deaton saw a steady improvement in international demand leading to price increases next year as markets outside the already-strong North America region ramp up.

"I don't see anything that's going to slow that down," Deaton told investors at the Barclays Capital CEO Energy-Power conference in New York on Wednesday. (Reporting by Braden Reddall, editing by Matthew Lewis)