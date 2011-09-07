* Smaller China oil players best chance for oil svc firms
* Generally, sees potential for int'l price rises in 2012
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 7 Baker Hughes Inc (BHI.N),
the world No. 3 in oilfield services, sees the emergence of
smaller Chinese oil and gas producers as an opportunity for the
company and its rivals to win more business there.
Chief Executive Chad Deaton said he had visited China three
times in the past three or four months, with many companies
looking at the potential development of the country's
substantial oil and gas resources in shale rock.
Emerging oil and gas producers represented the best chance
for the big three oilfield services players, which also include
Schlumberger Ltd (SLB.N) and Halliburton Co (HAL.N), to expand
their operations in China, he said.
Generally, Deaton saw a steady improvement in international
demand leading to price increases next year as markets outside
the already-strong North America region ramp up.
"I don't see anything that's going to slow that down,"
Deaton told investors at the Barclays Capital CEO Energy-Power
conference in New York on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Braden Reddall, editing by Matthew Lewis)