BRUSSELS, March 21 - Halliburton's plan to acquire Baker
Hughes and create the world's biggest U.S. oilfield
services provider faces more delay after European Union
antitrust regulators halted their investigation into the $35
billion deal for the second time.
The European Commission said the companies have yet to
provide an important piece of information.
"Once the missing information is supplied by the parties,
the clock is re-started and the deadline for the Commission's
decision is then adjusted accordingly," Commission spokesman
Ricardo Cardoso said in an email.
The EU competition authority is concerned that the deal may
reduce competition and innovation in more than 30 product
markets, both onshore and offshore. It had suspended the deal
review for about two weeks in February for a similar reason.
Halliburton, which is willing to divest businesses with
combined 2013 revenue of $5.2 billion to sooth regulators, has
yet to make a formal offer of concessions. The deal comes amid
weak oil prices and reduced drilling activity.
