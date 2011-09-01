* Oilfield services company wants to fill 200 positions

* Thousands of NASA jobs lost with shuttle program ending

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 1 Baker Hughes Inc (BHI.N), which specializes in extracting oil and gas from under the ground, wants to hire people who once explored beyond Earth.

The oilfield services company held a two-day event this week to recruit current and former workers at another Houston-based institution, NASA, now that the U.S. space agency is no longer involved in manned space flight.

About 800 people attended the event at the Aerospace Transition Center in Houston over the two days, and 220 interviews were held on site, a Baker Hughes spokeswoman said on Thursday.

The company, with 53,000 employees worldwide at the end of 2010, said in a statement that it had been looking to fill more than 200 scientific, engineering and business-related positions.

Thousands of jobs have been lost in Houston and elsewhere as a result of the space shuttle program ending in July. [ID:nN1E76K019] (Reporting by Braden Reddall; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)