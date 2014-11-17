REFILE-INVESTMENT FOCUS-'Sweet spot' in European M&A puts floor under valuations
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot" - Goldman
Nov 17 Halliburton Co, the world's second-largest oilfield services provider, said it would buy smaller rival Baker Hughes Inc for about $34.6 billion in cash and stock.
Halliburton said the offer was worth $78.62 per Baker Hughes share, based on Halliburton's closing on Nov. 12.
The offer is a 31 percent premium to Baker Hughes' Friday close on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot" - Goldman
* Savanna reiterates support for acquisition of Savanna by Western Energy Services Corp and rejection of the inferior total offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 17 Exxon Mobil is seeking to sell half of its 2,500 petrol stations in Italy for up to 500 million euros ($537 million), several sources close to the process said.