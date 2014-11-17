Nov 17 Halliburton Co, the world's second-largest oilfield services provider, said it would buy smaller rival Baker Hughes Inc for about $34.6 billion in cash and stock.

Halliburton said the offer was worth $78.62 per Baker Hughes share, based on Halliburton's closing on Nov. 12.

The offer is a 31 percent premium to Baker Hughes' Friday close on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)