Oct 19 Baker Hughes Inc, the world's
third-largest oilfield services company, reported
weaker-than-expected quarterly results as a slowdown in North
American drilling activity hit prices.
The company said its margins were squeezed in particular by
a slump in the North American pressure pumping business.
Oilfield services companies have had far less pricing power
this year as depressed natural gas prices pushed the number of
U.S. rigs targeting gas to a 13-year low.
Baker Hughes also said activity levels were less than
planned in several key markets. The company said the seasonal
return of activity in Canada was nearly 30 percent less than a
year ago.
The total rig count in international markets such as Brazil,
Colombia and Norway fell 17 percent in third quarter from the
second, the company said.
However, it said it expects activity in international
markets to rebound in the current quarter.
Like other North American oil services companies, Baker
Hughes has been hit by a short-lived spike in prices earlier
this year for guar, a key ingredient in hydraulic fracturing
fluid.
Net income attributable to Baker Hughes fell 60 percent to
$279 million, or 63 cents per share, in the third quarter from
$706 million, or $1.61 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 3 percent to $5.23 billion.
Profit on an adjusted basis was 73 cents per share.
Analysts had expected earnings of 84 cents per share on
revenue of $5.44 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Schlumberger Ltd, the world's largest oilfield
services company, reported a higher quarterly profit on Friday.
The company, which is far less reliant on North America, was
lifted by its strength outside the volatile market.
Halliburton Co, the U.S. market leader and
number-two worldwide, reported on Wednesday a
weaker-than-expected adjusted profit.
Baker Hughes shares are down 3 percent so far this year,
while Halliburton has gained 3 percent and Schlumberger has
risen nearly 10 percent.