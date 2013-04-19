Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1130 GMT on Wednesday:
April 19 Baker Hughes Inc, the world's third-largest oilfield services provider, reported a 30 percent fall in profit, hurt by weak drilling in North America, its biggest market.
Net income from continuing operations attributable to Baker Hughes fell to $267 million, or 60 cents per share, from $379 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 2 percent to $5.23 billion.
March 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1130 GMT on Wednesday:
* New CEO says more work to be done in United States (Adds details from news conference)
* Files for secondary offering of up to 6.24 million shares - sec filing