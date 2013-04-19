April 19 Baker Hughes Inc, the world's third-largest oilfield services provider, reported a 30 percent fall in profit, hurt by weak drilling in North America, its biggest market.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Baker Hughes fell to $267 million, or 60 cents per share, from $379 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 2 percent to $5.23 billion.