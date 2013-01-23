Jan 23 Baker Hughes Inc, the world's
third-largest oilfield services provider, reported a 36 percent
fall in quarterly profit on decreased drilling in its biggest
market, North America.
"We continue to deal with unfavorable pricing conditions in
the pressure pumping market. As a result, we experienced a
decline in North America revenues and margins this quarter,"
Baker Hughes Chief Executive Martin Craighead said in a
statement.
Net income from continuing operations attributable to Baker
Hughes fell to $211 million, or 48 cents per share, for the
quarter ended Dec. 31, from $331 million, or 76 cents per share,
a year earlier.
Revenue marginally fell to $5.22 billion, with nearly 50
percent of it coming from North America.
The company warned last month that fourth-quarter margins
and revenue would be below its expectations.