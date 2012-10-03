Oct 3 Bakers Footwear Group Inc, which operates
215 women's shoe stores in the United States, filed for
bankruptcy protection on Wednesday as it struggles to
restructure its business amid falling sales.
Sales at St. Louis-based Bakers' mall-based stores have
fallen 5.9 percent compared to last year, squeezing the
company's cash and causing it to default on a loan, according to
court documents.
The chain, which sells to young women, has been closing and
selling stores, laying off staff and ending licensing deals as
it tries to turn its first annual profit since the year that
ended in January 2006, according to the company's annual
reports.
Bakers' weak sales this year pushed it into default on a $30
million secured credit facility it entered into in June with
Crystal Financial LLC.
Crystal agreed to lend the company $22 million to get it
through its bankruptcy, according to documents filed in St.
Louis's bankruptcy court. The loan requires that Bakers have a
bankruptcy restructuring agreement in place by Nov. 2, or begin
a process to find a buyer for the chain.
Founded in St. Louis in 1926 as Weiss-Kraemer Inc. The
company was acquired by its chief executive officer, Peter
Edison, in 1997, who then bought parts of the Bakers and Wild
Pair retail chains out of bankruptcy two years later. The
company soon changed its name to Bakers and went public in 2004.
Bakers has assets worth $41.9 million and debts worth $59.5
million, according to court documents.
The company said in a statement it expects the bankruptcy to
render its shares worthless. Investors holding more than 5
percent of the company's stock include the CEO Edison, Steven
Madden Ltd, Wells Fargo & Co and investment
funds.
The company's pink sheet stock was down 81 percent in
afternoon trade at 9 cents.
The case is: Bakers Footwear Group Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, no. 12-49658.