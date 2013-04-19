OSLO, April 19 BAKKAFROST

* Bakkafrost has reached agreement on the acquisition of 27.07 per cent of the shares in Marine Harvest Faroes for a total price of DKK 54.0 million.

* Following the transaction, Bakkafrost will control 27.07 per cent of the company's shares.

* The agreement is subject to approval by the board of director's in Marine Harvest Faroes and approval from existing shareholders, as they have pre-emption's right to acquire the shares. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)