UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
** CEO Regin Jacobsen of Faroese fish farmer Bakkafrost estimates a need for 6-7 percent annual growth in global salmon supply to meet current market demand trend
** CEO predicts global supply growth of 2 percent in 2017 after a drop of approximately 4 percent in 2016
** CEO says this means market will remain strong
** CEO says it's a challenge that the market does not get enough salmon
** CEO says global market could need close to 10 percent supply growth if geopolitical issues are resolved, such as Chinese and Russian import restrictions from Norway
** CEO also points out Norway's exports were shut out of the U.S. salmon market from 2003 to 2012 due to trade restrictions
** CEO says new products and product development are drivers for demand growth
** CEO says if we look at spot price and forward curve there was a gap, but now there's more common ground for the expectations in the market
** Salmon price in spot market peaked above 80 Norwegian crowns per kilo in July, but has now dropped to the mid-50s
** Fish Farmer Grieg Seafood predicted last week a 3-4 percent global supply growth in 2017 after a drop of around 6 pct in 2016 (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources