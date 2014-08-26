UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 26 Bakkafrost PF : * Q2 operational EBIT DKK 212 million (Reuters poll DKK 188 million) * Q2 pretax profit DKK 212 million (Reuters poll DKK 188 million) * Sees 2014 harvest of 45,000-48,000 tonnes versus previous guidance from Q1 of
45,000-48,000 t (Reuters poll 46,400 t) * Says forecast smolt release in 2014 is 11.6 million smolts. the smolt release
for 2014 must be compared to 2012, when the smolt release was 10.7 million * Says total investments for the period 2014-2017 now seen at DKK 1.37 billion
versus previously DKK 900 million * Says investments will be financed by free cash flow from operation, existing
financing facilities and partly new financing if advantageous * Says also has the possibility to postpone investments in case of adverse
events. the dividend policy will be unchanged * Says the sale to Russia has been low the last quarters, but may increase the
coming quarters, as salmon from the faroes islands is not covered by import
ban
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources