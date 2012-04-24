LONDON, April 24 (IFR) - The Boards of Bakkavor Group EHF and Bakkavor Finance plc on Tuesday announced that it was aiming to reach an agreement with its lenders, on the early conversion of outstanding bank debts into equity and a subsequent corporate re-organisation.

The groups also announced that Bakkavor Finance plc was negotiating with lenders of a GBP380m syndicated bank facility, with a view to agreeing a reset of the leverage covenant and making the necessary amendments to facilitate that corporate re-organisation.

Bakkavor Finance plc also said that it would seek consent from the holders of its GBP350m 8.25% Senior Secured Notes due 2018, for minor technical amendments to the notes' indenture, to facilitate the reorganisation. (Reporting by Josie Cox; editing by Alex Chambers)