NEW REFINERY
Now North Dakota has just one refinery, Tesoro Corp's
(TSO.N) 58,000 bpd refinery, about 223 miles (358 km) southeast
of the new refinery's site.
Tesoro aims to begin construction before year-end on a
10,000 bpd expansion of the Mandan plant geared mostly toward
increasing diesel output. Still, the state will be far from
supplying its own diesel needs. Much of what it consumes comes
from refineries in Montana and Minnesota.
The Dakota Oil Processing project is expected to fill
252,000 gallons per day, or about 10 percent, of the state's
current diesel needs, said CEO Chester Trabucco.
"The singular focus of this refinery is to be able to
provide diesel to the local community and the oil industry,"
Trabucco said. "By definition, providing that diesel relieves
suppliers to better cover their agricultural customers."
The project involves a refinery on 160 acres that was zoned
for crops. Pending state approval of an air permit and secured
financing, the company hopes to break ground at the first thaw
in May 2012 and start it up a year later, Trabucco said.
It is not the only proposed new refinery in the country.
In 2007, Dallas-based Hyperion Resources Inc proposed
building a 400,000 bpd refinery and electrical power plant
project in the southeast corner of South Dakota, about 675
miles from the site.
At the time, U.S. gasoline demand was high, prices were
rising and capacity was running short, prompting plans to
expand. Most refiners opted to expand existing plants instead
of building new ones, given the regulatory hurdles and costs.
A company called Garco Energy built a tiny 4,000 bpd plant
in Wyoming on the remnants of a natural gas processing
facility.
But times have changed.
The global recession and high oil prices have put domestic
gasoline and fuel demand into a near terminal decline; refiners
on the East Coast are shutting down and others are exporting.
Hyperion has not given up on the South Dakota proposal, but
a lengthy permitting process and two construction extensions
pushed the planned groundbreaking back to mid-March 2013.
Analysts say even the smaller North Dakota plant is not yet
a done deal.
"They still have to go through the regulatory and
environmental review process," said Mark Routt, an analyst and
engineer at KBC in Houston.
Jim Semerad, manager of compliance and permitting for the
North Dakota Department of Health's air quality division, said
the state is reviewing the project's permit.
MUTED OPPOSITION
Unlike the local outrage that has stalled shale gas
drilling efforts in New York or the not-in-my-backyard attitude
that has often thwarted other industrial projects, there is
limited opposition to the Dakota Oil Processing plant.
Susan Zimmerman, a part-time rancher and farmer who lives
about 10 miles from the proposed refinery site, has gathered
about 50 signatures from neighbors worried about emissions and
increased truck traffic near their serene farmland.
"This area has not been very populated," she said. "We
don't have the infrastructure for all of this, all the traffic.
These roads are small."
She said her chief concern is trading fertile farmland for
a refinery when oil prices could fall and snuff out the boom.
"What happens when oil goes down and you don't have the
agriculture to fall back on? You can't put all your eggs in one
basket. I just feel this can be put in a better place on less
productive land."
(Additional reporting by Selam Gebrekidan in New York; Editing
by Jonathan Leff and David Gregorio)