NEW YORK, July 29 Oil drillers in North Dakota's
Bakken shale fields are allowing nearly a third of the natural
gas they drill to burn off into the air, with a value of more
than $100 million per month, according to a study to be released
on Monday.
Remote well locations, combined with historically low
natural gas prices and the extensive time needed to develop
pipeline networks, have fueled the controversial practice,
commonly known as flaring. While oil can be stored in tanks
indefinitely after drilling, natural gas must be immediately
piped to a processing facility.
Flaring has tripled in the past three years, according to
the report from Ceres, a nonprofit group that tracks
environmental records of public companies.
"There's a lot of shareholder value going up in flames due
to flaring," said Ryan Salmon, who wrote the report for Ceres.
"Investors want companies to have a more aggressive reaction to
flaring and disclose clear steps to fix the problem."
The amount lost to flaring pales in comparison to the $2.21
billion in crude oil production for May in North Dakota.
Still, energy companies are working to build more pipelines
and processing facilities to connect many of the state's 9,000
wells - a number expected to hit 50,000 by 2030. But it is a
process that takes time and is not always feasible.
"Nobody hates flaring more than the oil operator and the
royalty owners," said Ron Ness of the North Dakota Petroleum
Council, an industry trade group. "We all understand that the
flaring is an economic waste."
Alliance Pipeline is spending about $141 million
on a 79-mile pipeline that will carry natural gas from Bakken
wells to Alliance's larger interstate pipeline, which cuts
through North Dakota from Alberta.
Hess Corp is spending $325 million to more than
double its Tioga, North Dakota, processing plant's daily
capacity once it opens in May.
VISIBLE FROM SPACE
Roughly 29 percent of natural gas extracted in North Dakota
was flared in May, down from an all-time high of 36 percent in
September 2011. But the volume of natural gas produced has
nearly tripled in that timeframe to about 900,000 million cubic
feet per day, boosting flaring in the state to roughly 266,000
million cubic feet per day, according to North Dakota state and
Ceres data.
North Dakota's flaring, which NASA astronauts can see from
space, releases fewer greenhouse gases than direct emission of
natural gas into the air, but it is essentially burning product
that could be sold at a profit if there were pipelines.
In Texas and Alaska, which have a well-developed energy
infrastructure, less than 1 percent of natural gas extracted
along with oil is burnt off, according to state data.
Oil production remains king in North Dakota, outpacing the
amount of natural gas extracted and funding many infrastructure
projects. Yet production of natural gas likely will double by
2025, increasing flaring, according to state forecasts.
Drillers have promised to end the practice. Continental
Resources Inc, the second-largest Bakken operator with
1.1 million acres under its control, famously declared in March
it wants to reduce flaring to "as close to zero percent flaring
as possible."
Continental says it flares 10.8 percent of natural gas it
produces, and is working with pipeline companies and landowners
to cut the number further.
"Internally, it's a front-and-center focus for our company
to have wells connected," said Jeff Hume, Continental's vice
chairman of strategic growth initiatives. "Everybody makes money
when that product is sold, not flared."
The components of natural gas, including low-value methane
and lucrative butane, a so-called "natural gas liquid" highly
prized by chemical makers, are worth roughly $13 per million
cubic feet of natural gas before taxes and transportation fees,
at current prices.
With more than 266,000 million cubic feet flared each day in
North Dakota, that's roughly $3.6 million in lost revenue, more
than $100 million per month.
Roughly 2,300 miles of new pipeline were installed in North
Dakota in 2011, the latest year for which data is available.
Still, the Bakken spans 18,000 square miles and is the largest
oil field in North America.
And about 13 percent of natural gas flared is at wells that
already have pipelines that are too small to handle the high
volume of natural gas being drilled, an additional
infrastructure problem.
"Everyone's on the same page as far as getting the flaring
reduced," said Justin Kringstad, head of the North Dakota
Pipeline Authority, a state agency. "It's going to take time to
get all the necessary infrastructure built out."
