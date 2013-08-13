NEW YORK Aug 13 Crude oil output in the Bakken
shale fields of North Dakota rose by a record 54,000 barrels per
day in May to reach nearly 860,000 bpd, energy intelligence
group Genscape said on Tuesday.
If accurate, Genscape's report would show the largest
monthly production increase in the Bakken fields' history,
according to the North Dakota Industrial Commission (NDIC). The
previous record was in February this year, when the Bakken
produced 41,000 bpd more than in the previous month.
Genscape's preliminary forecast comes ahead of the official
numbers from NDIC's monthly report, which is due on Thursday.
The energy intelligence group attributed part of the increase in
production to favorable weather, which allowed producers to
accelerate the completion of new wells.
Genscape predicted that production at the North Dakota shale
fields will continue to grow, adding 68,000 bpd between June and
the end of the year to reach levels of 1.1 million bpd by the
end of 2014.
The previous Genscape report on Bakken production forecast
an increase of 12,000 bpd from April to May, 4,000 bpd less than
the 16,000 bpd later reported by NDIC.
The energy intelligence group also said that the amount of
Bakken shale oil transported by rail fell from 84 percent to 70
percent of the total in June, based on the 12 crude-by-rail
terminals the company monitors in the region.
Genscape attributed the increase in pipeline traffic to the
sharp drop in the price discount for crudes in the Midwest
versus markets on the Gulf Coast.
The so-called Brent-WTI spread, which measures the
difference between international market North Sea Brent and West
Texas Intermediate oil at Cushing, Oklahoma, narrowed from more
than $23 a barrel in February to less than $10 a barrel in May.
On Monday Brent-WTI traded around $3.50 a barrel.
(Reporting By Nicolas Medina Mora Perez; additional reporting
by David Sheppard; Editing by Peter Galloway)