NEW YORK Feb 28 Oil production in North
Dakota's Bakken shale stayed flat in January after falling
sharply the month before, according to independent data that
illustrate how this winter's bitter cold put a freeze on the
world's fastest-growing oil patches.
Although December's extraordinary chill gave way to
relatively warmer weather last month, Bakken output hovered just
below 860,000 barrels-per-day, according to calculations by LCI
Energy Insight, a Texas-based energy intelligence firm.
In December, Bakken oil production fell by nearly 50,000 bpd
from a record just over 910,000 bpd in November, the largest
drop since state records began, according to North Dakota
Industrial Commission data this month.
The LCI figures, based on historical well production data
and natural gas pipeline flows in North Dakota and Montana, are
the first to show the full impact of winter weather on oil
output, a trend that brought new seasonal uncertainty to oil
markets in recent years.
Growth in the larger Eagle Ford shale in south Texas also
ground to a halt at around 1.1 million bpd, according to the LCI
data, which was made available to Reuters.
Parts of North Dakota had the third coldest December on
record, so frigid, according to local papers, that diesel fuel
froze in truck tanks. In January, it was the wind that
forestalled the drilling and hydraulic fracturing operations
that are necessary to keep output growing.
"December was very cold and January was warmer but windy,"
said Bill Abeling, a meteorologist with the National Oceanic and
Atmospheric Administration in Bismarck, North Dakota. Peak wind
speeds were above 35 miles per hour (56 kph) for a third of the
month in Williston, the heart of the oil boom, Abeling added.
Although companies often cut back on fracking operations
during the winter months due to operational issues, the impact
was greater this year due to the severe conditions.
In addition, the weather in the northern Midwest state is
wielding a greater influence on the oil market, forcing oil
traders to adjust to a new dynamic. U.S. oil markets cannot
overlook the loss of 50,000 bpd of Bakken crude just as winter
heating fuel demand peaks, traders say.
Still, it is likely to be a temporary lull in the otherwise
upward trajectory of the Bakken region, whose bounty turned
North Dakota into the country's No. 2 oil-producing state.
Regulators expect the backlog of wells waiting on completion,
numbering 635 in December, to be up and running by May.
"In spite of the weather declines experienced in January,
oil production from shale oil wells increased 30 percent from
January 2013 after increasing almost 60 percent the year
before," said George Lippman, president of LCI.
FREEZING OIL
Bakken oil output has regularly dropped or stalled during
the winter months, only to race ahead until spring, when
flooding sometimes crimps it again.
Natural gas markets have long been accustomed to winter
supply constraints due to so-called well "freeze-offs", where
frozen vapors block the flow of natural gas from a wellhead.
It is a newer, and different, phenomenon for oil markets,
one felt far beyond North Dakota this year.
Oil production in the Eagle Ford of Texas, which was also
hit by unseasonably cold weather, was flat at 1.12 million bpd
in January versus the month before, after declining by a small
10,000 bpd in December, the LCI data show.
That was only the second monthly decline since heavy
drilling began there. Output had been racing ahead by some
30,000 bpd per month, LCI data show.
By comparison, oil production in the Wolfcamp and Bone
Springs shale plays of the Permian basin were flat in December
and rose by a combined 11,000 bpd in January, according to LCI's
projections.
The full effects of January's weather will not be clear
until state regulators release official monthly production
figures in several weeks' time.
LCI uses real-time natural gas pipeline flow data, modeled
against historical well-by-well oil output figures, to forecast
liquid production up to a month before official data is
available. Big oil producers only release their data on a
quarterly basis.
Meanwhile, the weather problems have helped keep wholesale
price differentials for Bakken crude at a narrow discount
against the U.S. oil futures contract, weighing on the
market incentive to ship the oil to refiners on the East and
West Coasts.
Bakken oil for delivery at Clearbrook, Minnesota traded
between $1.65 and $3.50 a barrel under the front-month U.S. oil
futures contract in January, compared with $15-a-barrel
discounts against futures in early November.
WARMER BUT WINDY
North Dakota was slammed with four snowstorms and five
windstorms in December, which slowed drilling and well
completion work, the state oil and gas regulator said.
Average temperatures in Williston were 6.4 degrees
Fahrenheit (3.6 degrees Celsius) below normal in December,
preliminary data from the National Climactic Data Center shows.
Temperatures that month hovered at 21 to 31 degrees Fahrenheit
below zero (-29 to -35 degrees Celsius) on many days, freezing
the water that companies pump into wells in the fracking
process.
The snowstorms stalled traffic on roads and railways and
rendered remote wells inaccessible. That interrupted the
transport of input materials, such as water, sand and cement and
products like oil and salt water.
"It was one Alberta clipper after another," Lynn Helms,
director of North Dakota's Department of Mineral Resources, said
on a conference call earlier this month, referring to the
weather system that brings gusty winds and Arctic air from the
Canadian Rockies to the northern United States.
The northern Great Plains were warmer in January than the
month before, but North Dakota was hit by five blizzards,
interfering with drilling and well completion operations.
Fast winds also halted the operation of workover rigs, which
are used in the completion of new wells and to revive older
ones.
The weather affected gas production and processing as well.
Hess Corp, one of the major oil and gas producers in the
state, postponed the startup of its Tioga gas plant to late
February because of "unseasonably cold weather," the company
said during its fourth-quarter earnings call in late January.
(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Jonathan Leff and
Marguerita Choy)