NEW YORK Aug 9 Continental Resources Inc
said Thursday it is seeing "anecdotal evidence" of cost
reductions in its Bakken shale operations in North Dakota and
Montana, after it cut the number of rigs it operates there to 19
from 26 in the second quarter.
The Oklahoma City, Oklahoma based company reported an 8.2
percent increase in its current, operated Bakken well costs
at$9.2 million a well.
Continental had increased its 2012 capital expenditures
budget to $3 billion due to the higher costs, it said during its
second-quarter earnings call.
(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)