* 70,000 barrels shipped on BNSF train- Lario Logistics
* New terminal has 100,000 bpd capacity
* Owner plans to expand terminal capacity to 250,000 bpd
Nov 9 The first train with Bakken crude oil
shipments embarked on Monday from the newly completed Bakken
Oil Express terminal near Dickinson, North Dakota, Lario
Logistics said on Wednesday.
The BNSF railway train, equipped with 103 oil tank cars,
left for St. James, Louisiana, with 70,000 barrels of crude
aboard, said the company, which owns the terminal.
The anchor shipper was Eighty-Eight Oil.
The rail hub currently has a take-away capacity of 100,000
bpd and is the first mutli-shipper facility in the Midwest
state, Lario Logistics said.
Construction of the rail terminal began in fourth quarter
2010 and the company has plans to expand capacity to 250,000
bpd.
The BNSF southern line, owned by Warren Buffett, passes
through 16 of the top 19 oil producing counties in central and
western North Dakota. The company raised transport rates for
shipments to St. James, Louisiana, by 10 percent in early
October.
Increased output from the North Dakota plains, which
reached a record high above 464,000 bpd in September because of
the state's Bakken shale prospect, has aggravated a crude glut
in the U.S. Midwest.
As shippers scramble to bring new take-away capacity to
carry this crude away from the Midwest and to the refinery hub
in the Gulf of Mexico, rail projects have emerged as the most
viable solutions while pipelines get approved.
(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)