Aug 27 Small U.S. oil producers with big acreage
in the remote Bakken shale field of Montana, North Dakota and
Saskatchewan are ripe for acquisitions due to their cheap
valuations.
Companies operating in Bakken, where output is expected to
double to about 1.2 million barrels per day by 2015, are cheaper
than peers in other oil shales as poor infrastructure makes it
difficult to transport crude to major markets on the Gulf coast.
But that is changing and potential buyers, mostly Asian
companies such as CNOOC Ltd, need to move now to
capture the cheap valuations before planned pipeline and railway
projects are completed in the next two years.
Price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios for companies active in
Bakken are well below rivals in better-connected shale fields
such as Eagle Ford in Texas.
The average 12-month forward P/E of Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp
, Whiting Petroleum Corp, Oasis Petroleum Inc
, Northern Oil and Gas Inc and Continental
Resources Inc is less than half of those in Eagle Ford,
according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.
Bakken crude traded at about $17 per barrel discount to
North Sea Brent benchmark last week. Average drilling
and completion costs for wells in Bakken are among the most
expensive in the United States, at about $8.5 million per well.
Oasis Petroleum's Bakken leasehold is valued at about $3,100
per net acre, while Northern Oil's is just $400, said SunTrust
Robinson Humphrey analyst Neal Dingmann.
However that has changed since QEP Resources Inc
paid about $50,000 per net acre in a $1.4 billion deal to expand
its presence in North Dakota.
Shares of all the Bakken operators have risen since the QEP
deal was announced on Thursday.
"We believe these recent deals illustrate that the Bakken
group as a whole is undervalued by investors and continues to be
a primary M&A target," Dingmann said.
Dingmann is rated three stars for the accuracy of his
earnings estimates on oil, gas & consumable fuel companies,
according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.
The rich valuation paid by QEP indicates that despite the
high cost of production in Bakken, drilling economics could get
better with new pipelines helping ease the glut.
Enbridge Inc, TransCanada Corp, Oneok
Partners LP, Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP
and High Prairie LLC are some companies planning pipelines to
transport oil or gas from Bakken.
"You could probably have a (deal for) Kodiak or even an
Oasis Petroleum, that's also cheap," said Sandy Villere,
co-manager of investment firm Villere & Co, which had more than
$1.4 billion under management as of June 30.
Villere, whose firm is the fourth-largest shareholder in
Northern Oil, expects a 50 percent premium for any deal for the
company.
"Since Northern Oil is a non-operator, it may be a tougher
one to buy out, they may not want it exactly," he told Reuters.
"But I do think that it is awfully cheap."