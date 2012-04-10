JAKARTA, April 10 PT Bakrie & Brothers , the holding company for Indonesia's Bakrie Group, said on Tuesday it has trimmed its stakes in palm oil firm PT Bakrie Sumatera Plantations, property developer PT Bakrieland Development and oil & gas company PT Energi Mega Persada.

Bakrie & Brothers on March 30 sold 140.5 million shares in Bakrie Sumatera Plantations at 305.69 rupiah per share, 138.7 million shares of Bakrieland at 135.96 rupiah per share and 304.3 million shares of Energi Mega Persada at 206.67 rupiah per share, it said in a statement to the stock exchange.

After the transactions, Bakrie & Brothers said it owns 26.4 percent of Bakrie Sumatera Plantations, 7.8 percent of Bakrieland and 8 percent of Energi Mega Persada.

Bakrie & Brothers sold the shares for a total 124.7 billion rupiah ($13.63 million), according to Reuters calculations.

The investment firm is aiming to pay down its debt through asset swaps and divestments of non-core assets, its chief executive officer Bobby Gafur Umar told Reuters in an interview a year ago.

The Bakrie Group managed to avoid a $1.35 billion loan default last year when it sold a 23.8 percent stake in London-listed Bumi Plc for $1 billion to another local coal miner PT Borneo Lumbung Energi.

Shares in firms owned by the politically connected Bakrie Group, including Bumi Plc and Jakarta-listed miner Bumi Resources, have come under pressure in the past year on concerns over high debt levels.

Shares in Bakrie & Brothers were trading steady by 0438 GMT, in line with the broader Jakarta index. Bakrie Sumatera was also flat while Bakrieland was down 0.8 percent and Energi Mega was down 0.5 percent. ($1 = 9150 rupiah) (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul, Writing by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)