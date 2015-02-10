JAKARTA Feb 10 Indonesia's Bakrie & Brothers
is in talks with creditors to swap about $500 million
of debt into equity, its chief financial officer said on
Tuesday.
The amount to be converted to shares is expected to be
finalised in the next two to three months, CFO Eddy Soeparno
told Reuters, saying that the figure would be in the region of
$500 million.
"It will improve our debt profile significantly," he said.
Bakrie & Brothers had total debt of 7.2 trillion rupiah
($597 million) at the end of September 2014, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
The company, which has businesses including manufacturing,
metals and auto components, is part of heavily indebted Bakrie
Group.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Additional reporting by
Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman)