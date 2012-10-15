* In talks to sell PT Bakrie Pipe Industries for $100 mln
* Marks step in plan to split from Rothschild and Bumi Plc
* Bakries aims to repay $437 mln before raising new funds
* Needs $1.2 bln war chest to fund Bumi Plc plan
By Janeman Latul and Saeed Azhar
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, Oct 15 PT Bakrie & Brothers
is in talks to sell a pipe making unit for $100
million, sources said, a step by the powerful Bakrie family to
engineer a split from financier Nat Rothschild and Bumi Plc, the
London-listed miner they co-founded two years ago.
After months of tensions between leading shareholders, the
Bakrie group last week surprised the board of Bumi Plc by
proposing a $1.38 billion deal to swap shares and buy-back coal
assets that could dismantle the company they had created with
Rothschild.
To proceed with the plan, the Bakries must first repay $437
million in debt arranged by Credit Suisse. Then, they must build
a war chest of $1.2 billion to buy the coal mines from Bumi Plc
.
"The Bakries are aware that they need to settle outstanding
debt before raising more money," said a source with direct
knowledge of the plan.
"But they are survivors, veteran soldiers in the financial
world .... They will pay their existing debt by selling assets
before raising new debt," the source said.
The Bakrie plan to quit Bumi Plc comes just weeks after
shareholder tensions were ratcheted up another notch when the
London firm launched an investigation into suspected financial
irregularities at its Indonesian operations.
The $100 million unit sale is an effort by Bakrie &
Brothers, an investment company controlled by the Bakrie family,
to repay $437 million of debt due by January 2013.
The loan was backed by the Bakrie's indirect 23.8 percent
stake in Bumi Plc and they came under pressure to repay it when
a fall in Bumi Plc's shares earlier this year triggered a
covenant on the debt.
The Indonesian group agreed with lenders in September to add
new collateral to back the value of the loan, before it sells
some assets to repay the debt.
Sources said that the new collateral is made up of stakes in
unlisted companies, including PT Bakrie Pipe Industries and its
unit PT Southeast Asia Pipe, fiber-cement producer PT Bakrie
Building Industries and auto parts maker PT Bakrie Tosan Jaya.
Bakrie & Brothers aims to raise around $100 million from the
sale of Bakrie Pipe and it hopes to refinance another $94
million, the sources said.
They declined to identify the parties holding talks with
Bakrie & Brothers. The investment firm was not immediately
available for comment.
A Bakrie family investment vehicle, Long Haul Holding Ltd,
will repay the remaining $243 million of the $437 million,
banking sources said.
Bakrie Pipe, which provides steel pipes for oil and gas
companies, controls around 60 percent of domestic market share
with annual capacity of 200,000 metric tonnes, according to a
Bakrie & Brothers' presentation.
"The Bakries will not sell its publicly listed units to pay
the debts because if they sell it now then they will have to
sell it at a loss," said one of the sources familiar with the
plan.
TENSIONS
Bumi Plc was forged in 2010 in a $3 billion deal to create
one of the world's biggest coal miners with operations in
Indonesia. Most of coal mines behind the deal were owned by the
Bakries.
Bumi Plc's main assets are a stake of about 29 percent in PT
Bumi Resources, which is controlled by the Bakries,
and an 85 percent stake in Indonesia's fifth-largest coal miner,
PT Berau Coal Energy.
Last week, the Bakries proposed swapping their 23.8 percent
indirect stake in Bumi Plc for 10.3 percent of Bumi Plc's stake
in PT Bumi Resources.
The Bakries would then buy the remaining Bumi Resources
shares owned by Bumi Plc for cash before Christmas 2012.
It also made a conditional proposal to buy out Bumi Plc's
stake in Berau Coal Energy within the next six months.
The share prices of Bumi Plc and Bumi Resources have tumbled
72 percent and 67 percent respectively this year on a mixture of
debt concerns, tensions between Bumi Plc shareholders and
weakening demand growth globally for coal.
In September, the shares took another tumble when Bumi Plc
commissioned a London law firm to look into alleged financial
irregularities in more than $500 million of funds at its
Indonesian subsidiaries.
The relationship between Rothschild and the Bakries
particularly soured after a leaked letter from the financier
last November that called for a "radical clean-up" in PT Bumi
Resources.
But relations have also frayed between the Bakries and
business tycoon Samin Tan, who pulled the Bakrie group from the
brink of default when he invested $1 billion in Bumi Plc in
January on l y to see the value of the investment crumble.
The Bakries and Tan each hold half of a 47.6 percent stake
in Bumi Plc. Tan said last week he is discussing with the
Bakries ways to dissolve their tied shareholding.
The Bakrie's $1.38 billion proposal to buy back its coal
assets from Bumi Plc is likely to be funded through debt,
sources with knowledge of the plans said.
"For Berau coal, the Bakries still have time to weigh its
financing options, which could come via new debt or a new
partner, until next year," said another source close to the
group in Jakarta.
The Bumi Plc's board has picked Rothschild Group as advisor
while the Bakries have appointed its long-time bank Credit
Suisse alongside veteran banker Ian Hannam, who advised the
London firm to do the deal in 2010.