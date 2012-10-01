JAKARTA Oct 1 PT Bakrie & Brothers,
the investment arm of Indonesia's Bakrie Group, and affiliate
Long Haul Holdings have agreed with creditors a plan to repay
$437 million of debt arranged by Credit Suisse, the
firm said on Monday.
However, the company did not elaborate on how it will repay
the debt, which uses the Bakrie Group's 23.8 percent stake in
London-listed coal miner Bumi Plc as collateral.
In June, the Bakrie Group, whose scion Aburizal Bakrie has
his sights on getting elected as Indonesia's president in 2014,
asked creditors for more time to resolve a mid-April covenant
breach on the loan.
(Reporting by Janeman Latul and Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing
by Neil Chatterjee)