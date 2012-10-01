(Updates with details, share price)
JAKARTA Oct 1 PT Bakrie & Brothers,
the investment arm of Indonesia's Bakrie Group, and affiliate
Long Haul Holdings have agreed with creditors a plan to repay
$437 million of debt arranged by Credit Suisse, the
firm said on Monday.
The company did not say how it would repay the debt, which
uses the Bakrie Group's 23.8 percent stake in London-listed coal
miner Bumi Plc as collateral.
The Bakrie Group has in the past sought new loans to
refinance debt, with family banker Credit Suisse having been a
lifeline for a group that defaulted on foreign debts during the
1997-98 Asian financial crisis.
In June, the Bakrie Group, whose scion Aburizal Bakrie has
his sights on getting elected as Indonesia's president in 2014,
asked creditors for more time to resolve a mid-April covenant
breach on the $437 million loan.
The group's debt situation led to heavy stock selling
earlier this year of Bumi Plc and Jakarta-listed miner Bumi
Resources. Bumi Plc extended losses on Monday to trade
down 1.9 percent by 1037 GMT, while Bumi Resources closed flat
before the latest announcement.
The stocks have again come under pressure in the past week
after Bumi Plc launched a probe into potential irregularities in
more than $500 million of funds at its Indonesian subsidiaries,
including its 29-percent owned Bumi Resources.
This investigation will weaken Bumi Resources' position in
capital markets in the next year, Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services has said.
(Reporting by Janeman Latul and Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing
by Neil Chatterjee and Mark Potter)