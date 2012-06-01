* Bakrie Group meeting creditors in HK, Singapore, London

* Bakrie eyeing options, including restructuring loan-sources (Adds details of plan)

By Janeman Latul and Prakash Chakravarti

JAKARTA/HONG KONG, June 1 Indonesia's Bakrie Group is asking creditors of a $437 million loan for time until end of July to resolve a mid-April covenant breach following a drop in the price of its London-listed coal company Bumi Plc , sources familiar with the loan said on Friday.

The Bakries have pledged their 23.8 percent stake in Bumi as collateral for the loan, which was arranged by Credit Suisse . The Bumi stock has tumbled about 61 percent this year.

The Bakries, whose scion Aburizal Bakrie has his sights on getting elected as Indonesia's president in 2014, are looking at several options to resolve the breach. These include restructuring the loan as the group is still finding it hard to raise fresh money from the market, said one of the sources.

Bakrie executives have been meeting creditors since Wednesday in Hong Kong and Singapore and will meet creditors in London on Friday, said Bakrie & Brothers CEO Bobby Umar Gafur, but declined to elaborate.

The creditors are expected to give their nod to the request from the Bakries, given their investments in the indebted group have produced strong returns, according to the sources.

The sources declined to be named as they are not authorized to talk to the media.

Following the breach, the creditors had wanted Bakrie Group to bring back the loan's collateral coverage to a level that would require depositing cash of around $100 million with them, the sources said.

The Bakries have slipped out of debt trouble in the past, sometimes with the forbearance of banks and investors including Credit Suisse and London financier Nate Rothschild, who set up Bumi and formed a partnership with the Bakries. (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)