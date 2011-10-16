JAKARTA Oct 16 Bakrie & Brothers , a holding company owned by Indonesia's Bakrie Group, said it was in final talks to secure a new financing facility in order to pay or refinance $597 million debt, part of a $1.35 billion debt package arranged by Credit Suisse .

The deal, which is expected to be completed by Oct. 31, is part of Bakrie Group's attempts to refinance the $1.35 billion loan it obtained in March this year to consolidate its debts, the company said in an emailed statement on Sunday.

Commodity giant Glencore International has been seen as a frontrunner and likely partner for the Bakries since news of the refinancing talks earlier this month, with analysts pointing to its relationship with the family and existing coal marketing agreements.

Reuters reported on Thursday that Glencore was nearing a deal to make a $800 million to $900 million loan that would give it additional marketing rights on coal produced by Bakrie-controlled Bumi Plc , the world's largest exporter of seaborne thermal coal. (Reporting by Janeman Latul & Karima Anjani; Editing by Sophie Walker)